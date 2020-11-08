Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Myriam Zilles
@myriamzilles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
November 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lemon slice encased in droplets
Related tags
HD Yellow Wallpapers
wellness
zitrone
gesund
vitamine
vitaminhaltig
im wasser
perlen
wasserperlen
erfrischend
frisch
lebensmittel
gesundheit
fruchtig
sauer
nahrung
zitronenscheibe
kleine bläschen
frucht
nass
Free pictures
Related collections
Launch inspiration
22 photos
· Curated by Scott Huntley
outdoor
human
Sports Images
Sui Generis...
126 photos
· Curated by Madhusmita Dutta
plant
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Inspiration
140 photos
· Curated by Frida Díaz C
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
wellness