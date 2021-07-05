Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
temple
hieroglyphs
history
river
sailing
sand
tomb
Tourism Pictures
trajan kiosk
wonder
ancient
abandoned
discovery
God Images & Pictures
hieroglyphics
trajan's kiosk
trajan
philae temple
dam
Free images
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
surf surf surf
66 photos
· Curated by Karolina Kolacz
surf
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
Dancers
36 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures