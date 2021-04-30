Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
fan yang
@vindurriel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
古北水镇, 北京市, 中国
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cloth dye works in a Chinese courtyard
Related tags
古北水镇
北京市
中国
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
rug
quilt
urban
shop
market
bazaar
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Sea Me Now 🌊
190 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers