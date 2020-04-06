Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Hoehne
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cream
icing
creme
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
confectionery
sweets
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
shop
bakery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Reading Man
54 photos
· Curated by RaisingSails Marketing
man
reading
Book Images & Photos
Data Communication
21 photos
· Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Feet
44 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg