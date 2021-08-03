Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Edfu, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
pillar
sunny
afterlife
clear sky
archaeologist
egyptian
God Images & Pictures
heritage
hieroglyphs
sand
sculpture
scorching
death
dead
mortuary
pharaoh
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Sun Images & Pictures
symbol
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Baby it's cold outside
157 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images