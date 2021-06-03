Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mona Hamm
@moniha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bavaria, Germany
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bavaria
germany
poppy
HD Purple Wallpapers
sky blue
HQ Background Images
meadow flowers
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
Flower Images
anemone
Spring Images & Pictures
dahlia
Public domain images
Related collections
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
UX and Storytelling
439 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
indoor
room
interior design
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds