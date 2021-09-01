Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Andrews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ultrasound
graph
medical
scan
heart rate
childbirth
equipment
hospital
labor
labour
delivery
beige
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
Mouse Pictures & Images
hardware
Public domain images
Related collections
architecture
397 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Circle
56 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Happiness
89 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand