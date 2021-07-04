Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Despina Galani
@despinagalani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Positano, Positano, Italy
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The view from Le Serinuse hotel in Positano.
Related tags
positano
Italy Pictures & Images
dome
architecture
building
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
roof
neighborhood
urban
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers