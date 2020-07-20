Go to Wesley Armstrong's profile
@wesley_armstrong
Download free
silhouette of electric post during sunset
silhouette of electric post during sunset
Palm Springs, CA, USAPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Wind farm in southern CA. Shot with Sony a6500.

Related collections

WIndmills
4 photos · Curated by M Borgerding
windmill
wind turbine
engine
SH: Windmills
23 photos · Curated by Robert Powers
windmill
wind turbine
turbine
Clean Energy
250 photos · Curated by Adam Powers
clean
energy
windmill
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking