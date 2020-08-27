Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Khushbu hirpara
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
People & Portraits
348 photos
· Curated by Kirill
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Cyberpunk City
1,019 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
Related tags
monastery
building
architecture
housing
altar
church
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
Creative Commons images