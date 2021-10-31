Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Salamanca
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Barcelona, Spagna
Published
on
November 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bishop’s gate. Barcelona, Spain.
Related tags
barcelona
spagna
spain
architecture background
gothic architecture
españa
catalunya
bishopsgate
bishops gate
gothic
small details
architectural
architecture design
architecture wallpaper
historical place
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
Free images
Related collections
Introspection
37 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Mysterious landscapes
184 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear