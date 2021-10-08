Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
aster
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
daisy
daisies
petal
HD Purple Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos · Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
Roads we walk
113 photos · Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers