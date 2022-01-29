Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline Herman
@timon_art_fx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indonesia
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sitting Buddha
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indonesia
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
archaeology
sculpture
worship
statue
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
Buddha Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sky.
64 photos · Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
blue
426 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Office Life
41 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work