Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
statue
temple
bali
traditional
culture
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
ornament
HD Grey Wallpapers
gargoyle
building
architecture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Flowers, Nature, Whimsical
56 photos
· Curated by Ameli Antoinette
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Christmas
227 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures