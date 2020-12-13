Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Yakovleva
@ksyfffka07
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
cookie
gingerbread cookie
Christmas Images
biscuits
biscuit
sweets
confectionery
creme
dessert
cream
Cake Images
icing
plant
gingerbread
fungus
Free stock photos
Related collections
03. Food.
104 photos
· Curated by Sylvia
Food Images & Pictures
plant
dessert
Engaging | Winter Holidays
37 photos
· Curated by Meredith Coleman
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Gingerbread
9 photos
· Curated by Melissa Grove
gingerbread
biscuit
cookie