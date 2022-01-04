Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mosquegrapher
@mosquegrapher
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Padang, Padang City, West Sumatra, Indonesia
Published
20d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Masjid Al Hakim
Related tags
padang
indonesia
padang city
west sumatra
mosque
architect
malam
mosque architecture
mosques
architectural
archicture
islamic
islamic architecture
islamic art
moslem
ramadan
ramadhan kareem
God Images & Pictures
caligraphy
arabic
Public domain images
Related collections
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
173 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
People in real life
380 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Hammer It Home (Houses)
80 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor