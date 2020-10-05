Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stacy Ropati
@gritsngiggles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
housing
monastery
spire
steeple
tower
pagoda
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Light Interiors
382 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
interior
indoor
home
color and form
99 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Neon
33 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers