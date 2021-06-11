Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
BETZY AROSEMENA
@betzywithz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel SL2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
central america
américa central
penonomé
parque eólico
fotografas panameñas
wind farm
machine
motor
engine
turbine
wind turbine
outdoors
Nature Images
field
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
surf surf surf
64 photos
· Curated by Karolina Kolacz
surf
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
Interesting Doors
117 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building