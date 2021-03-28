Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Trejoss
@gtrejoss
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Managua, Nicaragua
Published
on
March 28, 2021
SM-G975F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fountain in the middle of the lake
Related tags
managua
nicaragua
nature green
fountain
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
vegetation
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
HD Scenery Wallpapers
rainforest
land
Leaf Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Flora
40 photos
· Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images