Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Mossholder
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Carrizo Plain, Soda Lake Road, Santa Margarita, California, USA
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yellow flowers covering California hills
Related tags
field
plant
outdoors
grassland
carrizo plain
soda lake road
santa margarita
California Pictures
usa
blossom
Flower Images
daisies
daisy
hills
California Pictures
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Flower Images
HD Floral Wallpapers
flora
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fields
29 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Martin
field
plant
outdoor
Willow Blog
319 photos
· Curated by Iwona Banasik
bokeh
People Images & Pictures
gear
Landscape
5 photos
· Curated by Dmitry Tulupov
Landscape Images & Pictures
Flower Images
daisy