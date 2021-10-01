Go to Surface's profile
Original by design
Download free
Female worker sitting in a board room with black Surface laptop on the table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Signs of the Times
827 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
word
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos · Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
wine
vineyard
canada
Buildings
75 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking