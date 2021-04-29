Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Apple tree
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
apple tree
branch
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Fruits Images & Pictures
droplets
fresh
farm
orchard
Leaf Backgrounds
harvest
natural
HD Water Wallpapers
garden
lush
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
Free images
Related collections
Apples Apples Apples
83 photos
· Curated by Kate Harmon
Apple Images & Photos
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
France
10 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Zero
france
HD Green Wallpapers
colorful
Nourishment
26 photos
· Curated by Adrienne Kraig
nourishment
plant
Food Images & Pictures