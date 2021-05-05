Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Georg Arthur Pflueger
@knurpselknie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kassel Wilhelmshöhe, Kassel, Deutschland
Published
on
May 5, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
bridge in the park at Kassel, Wilhelmshöhe
Related tags
kassel
kassel wilhelmshöhe
deutschland
bridge
HD Wallpapers
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
old
romantic
architectural
hesse
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
building
architecture
river
garden
arbour
arched
Backgrounds
Related collections
M I N I M A L I S M
65 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures