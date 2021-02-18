Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mateusz Butkiewicz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
workshop
carpentry shop
abandoned house
old wall
carpenter
old house
urbex
abandoned
urbexphoto
plywood
furniture
indoors
building
housing
apparel
clothing
room
flooring
Backgrounds
Related collections
USED
4,150 photos
· Curated by HomeLight EA headquarters
used
indoor
home
Where would that take us
85 photos
· Curated by g lb
urbex
HD Grey Wallpapers
abandoned
( urborgsquad. )
28 photos
· Curated by ‟ prismauke.
urborgsquad
urbex
abandoned