Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joe Hepburn
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Northampton, Northampton, United Kingdom
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
monstera deliciosa.
Related tags
northampton
united kingdom
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
monstera deliciosa
houseplant
sustainability
mindfulness
leafy
monstera
cheese plant
succulent
shop
display
HD Green Wallpapers
eco
wellness
Jungle Backgrounds
exotic plant
vase
Free images
Related collections
covers
531 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Vast Terrain
37 photos
· Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #55: Ali Inay
7 photos
· Curated by Ali Inay
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers