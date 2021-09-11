Go to Jason Leung's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow round fruit on tree
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
produce

Related collections

LEAF MOTIF
582 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
leafe
plant
home
567 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking