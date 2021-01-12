Go to Jason Gardner's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
National Park, New Zealand, New Zealand
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Plants
2 photos · Curated by Margaret T
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetation
412 Tokaanu
5 photos · Curated by needhee patel
plant
new zealand
outdoor
Nature
102 photos · Curated by Javier Galcerán
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking