Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Travis Colbert
@traviscolbert
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
rock
vegetation
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
anthracite
coal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Story
34 photos
· Curated by chinnan
story
outdoor
france
Beautiful Blur
4,586 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
Outside In
624 photos
· Curated by Justine Edge
Flower Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
rock