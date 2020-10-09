Go to Dibakar Roy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
tiger swallowtail butterfly perched on pink flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
insect
HD Yellow Wallpapers
monarch
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Houses, Churches, etc.
279 photos · Curated by Dian Baker
church
House Images
building
Butterfly
90 photos · Curated by Megan Meg
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
Butterflies
28 photos · Curated by Desiree Van den Anker
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking