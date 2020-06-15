Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Baptiste RIFFARD
@atraverre
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Giverny, France
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
giverny
france
plant
Flower Images
blossom
jardin
garden
Summer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoor
petal
polen
vegetation
lupin
Light Backgrounds
flare
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food and Drink
833 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand