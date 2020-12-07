Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Debby Hudson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Florida, USA
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas, bells, neutrals, shadows, minimalism, festive, close up
Related tags
Florida Pictures & Images
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronics
Mouse Pictures & Images
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
sphere
text
female
Girls Photos & Images
Free images
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Walls
91 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Diverse Perspectives
209 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human