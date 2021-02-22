Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Razvan Mirel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
on
February 22, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Home-made cardamom buns, topped with almonds
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
dessert
buns
pistachio
almond
sweet
cinnamon
sugar
cardamon
plant
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
bread
vegetable
HD Gold Wallpapers
meal
cracker
nut
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Earth and Nature
130 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers