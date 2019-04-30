Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
frstvisuals
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
May 1, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
steeple
tower
spire
temple
plant
outdoors
worship
shrine
Nature Images
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Voyage
7 photos
· Curated by Dominique Pitchon
voyage
building
urban
Buildings and Architecture
138 photos
· Curated by Stephen Pedersen
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Draft 6
62 photos
· Curated by Vikram P
building
architecture
archaeology