Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mary Hammel
@mhammel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kansas, USA
Published
on
June 20, 2020
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pink and purple flowers
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kansas
usa
Flower Images
pink flower
purple flower
garden
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
geranium
blossom
acanthaceae
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Simplicity
200 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Snow, Ice, and Winter
709 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Vacation
109 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea