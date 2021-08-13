Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dewang Gupta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published
on
August 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jama Masjid, New Delhi, India
Related tags
delhi
india
new delhi
HD Grey Wallpapers
mosque
Travel Images
culture
cultural
black and white photography
dome
architecture
building
People Images & Pictures
human
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
pedestrian
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Urban / Geometry
885 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
World Book Day
199 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers