Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Black Lion Statue at the Dayton Art Institute
Related tags
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Lion Images
wildlife
Dinosaur Images & Pictures
reptile
gargoyle
ornament
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
canine
Backgrounds
Related collections
M I N I M A L I S M
65 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers