Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jenny Thalheim
@jennomat
Download free
Share
Info
Greifswald, Deutschland
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Roses
109 photos
· Curated by Timmie Len
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
Watercolor References
133 photos
· Curated by Kat Hughes
reference
Women Images & Pictures
human
Romantic Style
64 photos
· Curated by Kat Hughes
plant
flora
outdoor
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Rose Images
greifswald
deutschland
geranium
painting reference
white rose
pink roses
Summer Images & Pictures
jennomat
HD White Wallpapers
garden
flower arrangement
fence
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images