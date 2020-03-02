Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown wooden house on green grass field near snow covered mountain during daytime
brown wooden house on green grass field near snow covered mountain during daytime
Mono Lake, California, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Photography
18 photos · Curated by Jovan Jay Villamor
photography
housing
building
🌐 the world
569 photos · Curated by Michał H
HD City Wallpapers
building
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking