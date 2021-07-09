Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Balazs Krisztian
@krisztian21
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marosvásárhely, Románia
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
marosvásárhely
románia
plant
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
petal
peony
geranium
Public domain images
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
173 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture