Go to Balazs Krisztian's profile
@krisztian21
Download free
white rose in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Marosvásárhely, Románia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Botanicals
421 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Angles
142 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking