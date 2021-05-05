Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karly Jones
@earthtokarly
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
palm springs
ca
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
agavaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
vegetation
promontory
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Childhood
361 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers