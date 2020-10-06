Go to afiq fatah's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people sitting at the table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on NIKON D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The picture of people inside the cafe & the outside of the cafe.

Related collections

Mental Health Matters
50 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking