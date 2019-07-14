Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Russ Martin
@russmartin_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
63 St George's Rd, Elephant and Castle, London SE1 6SB, UK, Greater London, United Kingdom
Published
on
July 14, 2019
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
63 st george's rd
elephant and castle
london se1 6sb
uk
greater london
united kingdom
HD Grey Wallpapers
london
university
ual
welcome
type
typography
human
People Images & Pictures
flooring
floor
handrail
banister
corridor
Public domain images
Related collections
Reception
4 photos
· Curated by Andrea Taylor
reception
building
indoor
Meritology
56 photos
· Curated by Mark Swain
meritology
human
People Images & Pictures
MEMBERSHIP REMINDER
11 photos
· Curated by Interior Collab.
word
quote
text