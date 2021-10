HASAN the Berber, is a Camel breeder from East Morocco. Spent good time with him, we had long talks about his folk, the berber language and religion. He was very hospitable and respectful. He helped me to take this shot, thank you Akhi! I dreamed about this picture when i came to germany, so 14 years ago. Can't believe that the picture in my head, is now reality. Fi amanillah (Möge Allah dich beschützen) - Skully Copyright ReddKissesYo! (TSM-Cartel GbR)