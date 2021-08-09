Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Catalin Gologan
@catalin278
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schönbrunn, Wien, Austria
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A beautiful view in the garden of the Schönbrunn Palace
Related tags
schönbrunn
wien
austria
garden
HD Green Wallpapers
vienna
view
day
HD Holiday Wallpapers
history
HD City Wallpapers
europe
vegetation
plant
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoors
land
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Colour.
327 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Animals and Emotions
43 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wallpapers
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor