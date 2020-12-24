Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
John Murphey
@johnmurphey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
December 24, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sediment from the Colorado River swirls into Lake Mead.
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
sony
a7r3
tamron
aerial
nevada
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
aerial view
rock
aquatic
Backgrounds
Related collections
textures
3 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Glidden
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Wallpapers
668 photos
· Curated by Wendy Brooks
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
City of Hope
68 photos
· Curated by Sani Ahamed
HD City Wallpapers
building
urban