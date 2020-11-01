Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sufail Husain
@sufailhusain
Download free
Share
Info
Himalayas
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zanskar, Leh, India
Related collections
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos
· Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Yoga mindfulness
66 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
Yoga Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
mountain range
peak
cliff
rock
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
himalayas
wilderness
valley
monastery
housing
building
architecture
canyon
Free images