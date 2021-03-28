Go to Purtika Dutt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white and red floral long sleeve dress standing near green plants during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chandigarh, Punjab, India
Published on NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Follow Purtika_Dutt on Instagram for more amazing photos!

Related collections

Morning.
118 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
Journey
78 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking