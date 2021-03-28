Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Purtika Dutt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chandigarh, Punjab, India
Published
on
March 28, 2021
NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Follow Purtika_Dutt on Instagram for more amazing photos!
Related tags
chandigarh
punjab
india
holi
holi photoshoot ideas
holi photoshoot poses
holi photos
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
female
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
sleeve
outdoors
face
Women Images & Pictures
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
Morning.
118 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
Clouds of Color
109 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
Journey
78 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor