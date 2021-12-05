Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Viktor Talashuk
@viktortalashuk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
space rock texture
asteroid texture
rock tecture
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Cave Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Slices of Sky
142 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos · Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
9 photos · Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers