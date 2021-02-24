Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dipqi Ghozali
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yogyakarta, Gedong Tengen, Indonesia
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Parking lot
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
yogyakarta
gedong tengen
indonesia
HD Phone Wallpapers
35mm
cinematic
HD Grey Wallpapers
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
tire
machine
spoke
Light Backgrounds
wheel
Creative Commons images
Related collections
35mm
104 photos
· Curated by Jovana Mikicic
35mm
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Spooky
480 photos
· Curated by Jojo Mojo
spooky
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
color
4 photos
· Curated by Dipqi Ghozali
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images
indonesia