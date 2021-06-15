Go to Deidre Schwartz's profile
@deidres_wch
Download free
green trees near lake under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Banff, AB, Canada
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

banff
ab
canada
lake agnes tea house
banff national park
lake louise
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
lake
HD Scenery Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
building
housing
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
Free pictures

Related collections

Male Friendship
54 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
put type over this
91 photos · Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking